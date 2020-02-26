Skunk tests positive for rabies in Borger

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Borger
(Source: Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | February 26, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:22 AM

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The sheriff’s office said a case in reference to a dog bite led up to the discovery.

A skunk had been involved in a separate attack with the dogs just minutes before the dogs bit the victim.

Officials captured, euthanized the skunk and later discovered it had rabies.

The sheriff’s office wants the community to be aware of the incident and to make sure pets are vaccinated.

If anyone sees suspicious activity with pets, report it to the sheriff’s office at (806) 274-6343.

Citizens of Hutchinson County— *Borger, TX— We have been working a case in reference to a dog bite. Without going into...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.