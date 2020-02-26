Skunk tests positive for rabies in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies.
The sheriff’s office said a case in reference to a dog bite led up to the discovery.
A skunk had been involved in a separate attack with the dogs just minutes before the dogs bit the victim.
Officials captured, euthanized the skunk and later discovered it had rabies.
The sheriff’s office wants the community to be aware of the incident and to make sure pets are vaccinated.
If anyone sees suspicious activity with pets, report it to the sheriff’s office at (806) 274-6343.
