U.S. 287 northbound at I-40 split to be closed Thursday morning
By Vanessa Garcia | February 26, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Amarillo will need to be aware of a major road closure tomorrow on U.S. 287 northbound at the Interstate 40 split.

Texas Department of Transportation said starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. 287 northbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road westbound Interstate 40/U.S. 287 split.

Traffic on westbound I-40 will stay in the left lane from the split past the Pullman bridge.

The Pullman exit on westbound I-40 will be closed.

TxDOT said roads should open back up by the afternoon.

