U.S. 287 northbound at I-40 split to be closed Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Amarillo will need to be aware of a major road closure tomorrow on U.S. 287 northbound at the Interstate 40 split.
Texas Department of Transportation said starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, U.S. 287 northbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road westbound Interstate 40/U.S. 287 split.
Traffic on westbound I-40 will stay in the left lane from the split past the Pullman bridge.
The Pullman exit on westbound I-40 will be closed.
TxDOT said roads should open back up by the afternoon.
