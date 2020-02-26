Two people injured after crash on U.S. 287

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are on the scene of a two vehicle crash resulting in one vehicle rolling into the ditch.
Both vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 287 near the Moore County line was the result of one vehicle striking the rear end of another vehicle.
The first vehicle had passed another vehicle and failed to control speed when it hit the second vehicle that spun around and rolled over.
Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The details of this event are limited, but we will update the story as more information is available.
