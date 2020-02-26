New details released about officer involved shooting that ended in 1 man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th Potter County District Attorney is releasing new details about an officer involved shooting stemming from early this month.
During a news conference this morning at the Potter County Courthouse, District Attorney Randall Sims said evidence shows that Amarillo Police Department officers acted in self defense during the deadly shooting.
“Along with the body cameras that officers were wearing, it was absolutely clear that the officers were acting in self defense," Sims said.
Sims said 19-year-old Aaron Valdez was a suspect of a drive by shooting that resulted into a murder and other injuries stemming from December.
On Feb. 11, he shot two people at Thompson Park, shot a friend he was driving with, then took his car and was also behind an aggravated robbery at Northeast 24th Avenue.
All this happened within a two hour time period.
“Apparently when he was younger he was a very nice kid," Sims said. "He’s a kid that got into drugs and when he got into drugs he turned into one of the worst people we’ve had in Amarillo by doing this spree and being involved in, we believe, a drive by shooting.”
A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, which included two aggravated assault charges from the shooting incidents and an aggravated robbery charge.
On Feb. 13, APD and SWAT officers searched and found him at a home near Palo Duro High School.
Valdez and another person came out of the house, but Valdez pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot at officers.
Four SWAT team members shot at him and attempted life saving measures before an ambulance took him to a hospital.
During surgery, Valdez died from his gunshot wounds.
Sims said the evidence that was reviewed shows that the officers were acting in self defense.
