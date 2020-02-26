Funding coming together for San Jacinto neighborhood redevelopment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Funding is coming from various sources including Potter County, the City of Amarillo, and private funding.
There are four neighborhood projects the City is helping to fund through a bond.
“About $654,000 per neighborhood. So San Jacinto has that amount to be allocated immediately,” said Emily Koller, planning & development services manager.
This amount will not cover the entire 20 year plan to spruce up the San Jacinto area.
“It’s just a start, those funds are intended to help neighborhoods accomplish things quickly, show signs of visible change,” said Koller.
To finish the plan they will need to find other sources of monetary aid.
“Most of the projects and plans that are in the plan document will require a lot of private donations, private investment, grant funding. So we are encouraging anyone who wants to give to the community, to contact the neighborhood association, give them some funds, and give to the resurgence of this neighborhood,” said Urban Milestone President Cassie Wright.
A few of the priority projects that will need some private funding include LED lights for porches to light up the neighborhood at night, as well as some plants for beautifying the neighborhood.
“While there is funding from the city that will be used for implementation, the tax payers are not going to be asked to fund all of the projects that are listed in this plan. It’s really going to take a variety of contributions from the private sector, the public sector and other non profit organizations,” said Wright.
“Potter County has contributed to date, about $300,000 and they have committed an additional $50,000 for plan development. The city has contributed about $2.6 million through the prop one bond election in 2016,” said Koller.
“It signifies that commitment on behalf of the city to these areas that feel like they’ve been neglected for a long time,” said Koller.
