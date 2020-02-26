Family Support Services staff in recovery mode following successful Mardi Gras fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services believes their recent Mardi Gras party may have been their most successful fundraiser yet, but their journey to recovery isn’t over yet.
Now that the dust has settled, employees have further adjusted to constant changes following the fire that caused their building to be a total loss.
No one was injured in the fire but employees have come together to recover from the loss of their building and the memories within it.
FSS staff has been through group therapy, equine therapy, and team building to make sure everyone received the care they needed.
Through the loss, uprooting, separation and moving into temporary buildings, employees said they can’t help but look on the bright side of it all.
“I think as a director, I had to take a step back because I was so forward motion," said FSS Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness Amy Hord. "I was ready to get back to business within a couple days and that wasn’t realistic. After the end of the first week, I thought it was really more important to make sure my staff were OK. I’m a very big believer in the phrase, ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup.’ However, my staff were very much ready to get back into seeing their clients and I think that’s their safe place and who they are.”
Although the staff are continuing to focus on the positive, many can’t help but remember specific items they lost in the fire.
One employee lost two walls filled with Star Wars and Star Trek decorations, which helped her clients feel comfortable and served as a conversation starter.
She said it wasn’t the loss of the items that concerned her, it’s the memories of how the decorations made her clients feel.
“Family Support Services personnel, we deal with some very ugly things and some very sad things,” said FSS Director of Crisis Services Kathy Tortoreo. “My office was my happy place and it was kind of a place to escape what the sadness was. It was maybe a little much, but for me it was the windows to the universe. I had stars, I had planets. It was just fun stuff.”
Many employees even lost their degrees but West Texas A&M University recently awarded it’s graduates with replacements.
After this photo of the FSS building circulated through the internet, Tortoreo realized her degrees were never lost.
“I was looking at that wall, I was going ‘that’s crazy, I wonder whose office that is, that’s crazy,’" said Tortoreo. “I kept looking at it and I go ‘those are my diplomas! Oh my God! That’s my office! That’s my office!’”
You can donate towards the many FSS fire recovery funds, here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.