Connecticut troopers involved in ‘high steaks pursuit’

***HIGH STEAKS PURSUIT ON ROUTE 184***

On 2/21/20, Troopers were dispatched to Route 184 in North Stonington for the report of cows impeding traffic. Local ranchers & Troopers were able to get the cows to moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster. pic.twitter.com/4HGTMaX2Ey