Amarillo ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police have confirmed an Amarillo ISD employee has been arrested after previous complaints of inappropriate behavior.
According to jail records, Kevin Ufford is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and student.
According to Amarillo ISD’s website, he is the Amarillo High School girl’s track and field coach.
Amarillo ISD issued the following statement regarding his arrest:
“The District remains extremely concerned about the allegations first reported last week which have now resulted in the arrest of an employee. We will continue to cooperate fully with investigators.”
