Amarillo future soldiers sworn in by astronaut in space

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 15 high school students in Amarillo were sworn into the U.S. Army today by no other than from an astronaut calling from the International Space Station.
“Today was a lot of pride seeing so many future soldiers join together. We are a brother and sisterhood, we are a family and it is just amazing to get see everyone get to spend a special moment with someone who is officially swearing in,” said Makayla Rowland, senior at River Road High School who was sworn in today.
Students were sworn in at the same time as other high school seniors across the country.
Members of the Army recruiting process say this type of oath of enlistment has never been done before.
“It literally shows the potential and there are no limits that the Army can provide you,” said Brandoun Brisco, staff sergeant and Army recruiter.
“The future of our army is in very good hands with a lot of intelligent young men and women. Also the opportunity arising for us to have a colonel up in space at an international space station, that’s pretty cool,” said Brisco.
Not only was this a unique experience, but members of the Army said today showcased more of the technical side the Army has to offer that not many know about.
“Having him up there is a great opportunity for us to highlight the importance of science, technology, engineering and math skills, because a lot of times our movies and TV shows like to highlight the combat jobs when really there’s something for everyone. We contribute to the team with our intelligence and our capabilities in so many other ways other than combat arms,” said Captain Amy Von Behren, commander of the Amarillo recruiting company.
For many students this was not their first time being sworn in but the first time having it led by an Army astronaut.
