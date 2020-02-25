Selma marcher to speak about civil rights at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Selma Marcher Joanna Bland will speak about civil rights at West Texas A&M University Wednesday evening.
In 1965, Bland and her sister were the youngest to march alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma.
Bland has seen and participated in civil rights battles in the U.S.
At 11 years old, she marched on Bloody Sunday, Turn Around Tuesday and from Selma to Montgomery.
Bland will share her experience and speak on “Stories of the Struggle: Segregation and Civil Rights in the South” at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall at WTAMU.
The public event, which is part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, is free to attend.
