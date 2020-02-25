Officials close intersection after two vehicle crash in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Texas DPS are working the scene of a two vehicle crash.
According to Randall County Fire Department, the intersection of FM 1062 and FM 168 is closed until further notice.
A semi-truck and pickup were involved, but there is no word of injuries at this time.
Officials ask that you avoid the area.
Details of the incident are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.
