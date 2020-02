It is starting off to be a colder morning with wind chill temps in the 20s and teens. Skies today will be partly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will increase by late morning gusting up to 30-40 mph. Highs today will be much colder in the low 40s with even colder wind chills. A few light snow showers will be possible this evening. We stay in the 40s on Wednesday with less wind. By the end of the week into the week end we warm into the 60s and 70s.