Dumas ISD begins construction after $107 million bond passed

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - After a $107 million bond was passed in November, Dumas ISD is getting to work on updating different parts of the entire district.
“We’ve identified for a long time several major needs across the district for our facilities,” said Dumas ISD Superintendent Monty Hysinger.
Under construction at the moment is the safety and security program at Dumas Junior High.
The same program will soon be implemented at the high school.
“When we have visitors throughout the school day, there’s only one point of entry for the campus. They will have to be directed through the office, they’ll check in there. It will just help provide another major layer of security for that campus,” said Hysinger.
This multi-million dollar bond will also include remodeling the high school fine arts building, updating kitchens in the junior high and high school and building three new elementary schools.
“Our elementary schools are in dire need of some major renovations, so we are going to actually build two new ones in Dumas and a new one out in Cactus,” said Hysinger.
Superintendent Hysinger says the last district-wide update was 10 years ago.
While all of these updates are needed, one school is described as being in dire need of renovations.
The principal at Cactus Elementary says the school was originally built and used by the army.
“Whenever it was put in, it was meant to be a temporary fix for a kind of growing population out here. They put in kind of a temporary school, and as the years progressed, it’s just been kind of added onto with some permanent structures being added even as late as 1996,” said Cactus Elementary Principal TJ Funderburg.
Space not being the only issue, this elementary school used to not even have hallways and was open space between classrooms until it was renovated.
“You ended up with a school that’s almost kind of a Frankenstein. It’s got lots of pieces put together to make a permeate school that was only supposed to be temporary,” said Funderburg.
Dumas ISD plans to have construction started for the new Cactus Elementary campus by this time next year and for all renovations to be complete in three to four years.
