Doppler Dave Is Tracking Brutal Wind And Some Windblown Snow

A potent Arctic cold front has cranked up cold northerly winds gusting over 50mph. Winds will stay quite strong through early evening and then slowly subside. Windblown snow showers will track across northern counties this afternoon and then slowly drift southward and diminish. We don’t expect major accumulations, but visibility can be reduced and there may be areas with patchy snow on roadways. Any snow for Amarillo and the surrounding metro area will be brief and windblown with no accumulation. Temperatures will plunge into the upper teens tonight, but wind chills will be in the single digits. Improvements are expected tomorrow. Although it will remain cool in the mid 40s, winds will be much lighter.