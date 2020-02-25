Criminal complaint in Amarillo Chase Bank robbery incident releases new details

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint filed against the two men involved in the Chase Bank robbery releases new details about the event.
On February 21, a man, later identified as Alejandro Estevan Chavarria, went into the Chase Bank located at 5805 I-40 West.
Surveillance video and witnesses revealed that Chavarria waited in line until the teller at counter two could help him. He approached her and passed her a note that stated he had a gun, this was a robbery, put $7,000 in the bag and don’t make this a murder. The teller was terrified after reading the note and attempted to push the alarm at her counter, but Chavarria told her “don’t.” She told him that she couldn’t open the drawer and needed to get her key. As the teller walked to a side room to tell her manager she had been robbed, she pressed the alarm at counter three, and the manager pushed another alarm. The teller did not go back to her counter, and Chavarria didn’t take any money.
Responding Amarillo Police Department officers saw him running from the bank, and they chased him and found him hiding in a bush. APD officers worked with the teller to identify the suspect, at which point she told the officers she was 90 percent certain that was the man who tried to rob her. Surveillance video showed Chavarria wearing the same clothes except for a dark colored beanie. APD officers found a dark colored beanie along the same route Chavarria ran from the bank.
He was arrested and taken to the FBI office for an interview, where he waived his right and agreed to the interview. Chavarria said Chucky Montes, later identified as Andrew Montes, picked him up and drove him to the bank. He said Montes was wearing jewelry and Gucci brand clothing. He also said Montes told him to rob the bank and that he couldn’t do it because of the tattoos on his face. Montes instructed Chavarria to go into the bank, pass a note and the teller would give him money. He also claimed that Montes wrote the note used and gave him the bag he took into the bank. Chavarria said Montes parked in a nearby alley while he went into the bank. He admitted to passing the note to the teller, but the teller did not give him any money. He said he saw an APD motorcylce officer in the window and ran from the bank towards where Montes was supposed to park and saw him driving off. Chavarria said he only met Montes a week ago, and he drove a white Kia, lived at the Glenwood Apartments, always had a gun on him and had been to prison before.
APD officers investigated these claims and located Montes’ white Kia at the Glenwood Apartments just as described. Investigators set up surveillance and saw Montes come out and get into the white Kia. They followed him as he committed multiple traffic violations and stopped him. Officers asked if there were any weapons in the car, and Montes said there might be a gun under the front passenger seat. They found a .45 caliber handgun under the passenger seat.
Montes was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the stop, and he was arrested and brought into the FBI office for questioning. While there, he made several statements without being questioned. He said he picked up the “dude,” Chavarria, that day and dropped him off at the Donut Stop next door to the Chase Bank. He also said he only met Chavarria that same day and denied being involved in the bank robbery. He said the gun found in his vehicle belonged to Chavarria and he wouldn’t have one, because he is a felon. At the time of his arrest, Montes was wearing Gucci clothing and gold jewelry, and he also has tattoos on his face and neck.
A check on Montes’ criminal history showed he was convicted of the felony crime of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity on July 1, 2008 in the 251st District of Texas. This is a felony crime punishable of a year or more in the state of Texas.
