Criminal complaint in Amarillo Chase Bank robbery incident releases new details

He was arrested and taken to the FBI office for an interview, where he waived his right and agreed to the interview. Chavarria said Chucky Montes, later identified as Andrew Montes, picked him up and drove him to the bank. He said Montes was wearing jewelry and Gucci brand clothing. He also said Montes told him to rob the bank and that he couldn’t do it because of the tattoos on his face. Montes instructed Chavarria to go into the bank, pass a note and the teller would give him money. He also claimed that Montes wrote the note used and gave him the bag he took into the bank. Chavarria said Montes parked in a nearby alley while he went into the bank. He admitted to passing the note to the teller, but the teller did not give him any money. He said he saw an APD motorcylce officer in the window and ran from the bank towards where Montes was supposed to park and saw him driving off. Chavarria said he only met Montes a week ago, and he drove a white Kia, lived at the Glenwood Apartments, always had a gun on him and had been to prison before.