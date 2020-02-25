2 burglary suspects arrested early Tuesday morning near Gene Howe Park

2 burglary suspects arrested early Tuesday morning near Gene Howe Park
This morning at 4:29 a.m., officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to an alarm call at a building in the 1600 block of North Bivins Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Vanessa Garcia | February 25, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 9:41 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police arrested two burglary suspects early Tuesday morning near Gene Howe Park in Amarillo.

This morning at 4:29 a.m., officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to an alarm call at a building near the intersection of North Bivins Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

Officers found a broken window and heard movement inside of the building.

Two suspects, a man and a juvenile, ran from the building.

The boy was immediately caught and taken into custody.

The second one, 17-year-old Joshua Jackson, was caught and arrested near North Arapahoe Street and Northeast 16th Avenue, which is just a couple blocks over from the burglary.

Jackson was taken to the Potter County Jail and is facing a charge of burglary and evading arrest or detention.

The juvenile was placed into the Youth Center of The High Plains for Burglary.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.