Big cool down!

One cold front has blasted into the area and another is on the way with more wind! Our first shot of very cold air has brought rain and snow to the panhandles for Monday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. The afternoon hours will remain very cold and the second cold front will arrive with even colder air by the afternoon. Light snow showers will be possible Tuesday evening but wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the single digits making for a frigid start to the day.