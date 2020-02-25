Amarillo shooting range negotiating safety features amid public concern

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New safety measures have been implemented at an Amarillo shooting range.
“At Smith and Son Armory, our number one goal is to promote safe shooting. We want to provide a place out in Pleasant Valley, that folks feel comfortable to come shoot. This has removed a lot of the residents shooting in their yards or their back yards,” said Jay Smith, co-owner of Smith and Son Armory.
Recent negotiations took place with Potter County officials and the range owners to add extra safety features on the rifle range.
“My duty is the safety of the citizens of Potter County and those people who live in Potter County out there or around there, so we have to provide that to them. That’s what’s expected of the sheriff, but I’m also not trying to put him out of business. That’s not our plan,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.
Some changes include the rifle range being temporarily shut down until they can get a gate put in, as well as having their members pass a new qualification test before they can shoot. The rifle range is no longer open to the general public, as you must be a member to shoot.
“We’ve already lost members. It’s already cost us probably about $3,000 just in members quitting, because they don’t like being regulated. We are willing to absorb some of that, because we need to do what we need to do for the community,” said Smith.
“We’re hopeful that this will help with some of the complaints and some of the reports that we are getting, but like I said, if we get a complaint or something, we still have to go out there and investigate,” said Sheriff Thomas.
They hope to one day add a roof to both ranges which would help with noise and any allegations of bullets flying out.
“The gate is going to cost us about $3,000. To put the access control points in is about another $3,000. So that puts us at approximately $12,000 to $13,000 spent this year to mitigate what folks are saying,” says Smith.
In the end, both sides are trying to do what is best for the surrounding area.
“My main goal here is to get the word out to everybody in the viewing area that we are working hard with Potter County and the community to try and do things to mitigate the concerns,” said Smith.
