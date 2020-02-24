Tickets available for Restaurant Roundup 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for this year’s Restaurant Roundup at the Rex Baxter Building.
The event will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Th event includes a live chef competition for Top Chef Amarillo, a high school culinary class competition, more than 50 booths with food and wine and a live band.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Joe Taco, Macaroni Joe’s or any La Fiesta Grande location. You can also purchase them online or at the door.
All proceeds from the event will go to local charities, scholarships and high school culinary classes.
