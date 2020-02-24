PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandlers can nominate a veteran for the Annual Panhandle Veterans Hall of Honor Banquet.
The banquet started in 1990 and since then, veterans from Pampa, Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Higgins and other towns in the area have been inducted.
Past inductees were recipients of awards including the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and three received the Congressional Medal of Honor.
The banquet honors those who have fought for the U.S. and remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Those nominated for the hall of honor must meet one of these requirements:
- Went into the service while living in the Texas Panhandle
- Served at the Pampa Army Air Field during WWII
- Born or raised in the Texas Panhandle
- Served in the Merchant Marine, Coast Guard, or civilians who fought beside the Marines at Wake Island in WWII
- Stationed in the Texas Panhandle during their service
- Must be an individual who moved to the area after being discharged
- Made significant contributions in or to the military services
To nominate an individual, provide a short narrative on their life that includes which branch they served in, the awards they received, any copy of citations along with their awards and any newspaper clipping about the nominee.
The narrative should also tell about the individual’s contributions to the community.
Nominations are due April 4 and the new inductees will be notified as to the time and place of the banquet.
That banquet is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Pampa Veterans of Foreign Wards Post 1657 105 S. Cuyler in downtown Pampa.
Send nominations to: Panhandle Veterans Hall of Honor, John L. Tripplehorn, Freedom Museum USA, 600 N. Hobart, Pampa, Texas 79065.
