Movie screening, panel discussion to examine impact of lynching

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A movie screening will shed light on the lingering impact of lynching and how individuals are working together to heal a violent history.
“Always in Season” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 S.W. 9th Ave.
The film is directed by Jacqueline Olive and looks into how descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching are coming together.
It also examines the impact of lynching and the link between this historic form of racial terrorism and the racial violence that exists today.
After the screening, West Texas A&M University Dr. Tim Bowman, Amarillo Branch NAACP David Lovejoy and Amarillo College Board of Regents Patrick Miller will discuss the film and its impact.
The public event is free and will have refreshments.
The Indie Lens Pop-Up screening is hosted by Panhandle PBS, the Amarillo Branch NAACP and Amarillo College.
