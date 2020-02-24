Man asks woman for help, steals vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help solving a crime after a man asked a woman for some help but ended up stealing her vehicle.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said last Monday on Feb. 17, a man approached a woman at a gas station on South Coulter Street.
He asked her for a ride because his friend did not have enough gas to give him a ride.
The woman agreed to help him out by giving him a ride at an Amarillo gas station to meet his friend and also by buying him some gas.
As she got out of her Honda to put gas in the other vehicle, which was a white Kia, the man stole her vehicle.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his 20s, has a thin mustache and wears glasses.
The stolen Honda has a Texas license plate number of JYJ-6223 and the last six digits of the VIN are 001882.
It also has a Tascosa Drive In sticker on the right-rear bumper.
If you have seen this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to solving the crime, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
