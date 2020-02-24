Fort Carson soldier arrested in Borger after Sunday night shooting in Colorado

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department arrested a Fort Carson soldier who is accused of attempted murder.
The Borger News Herald said 21-year-old Stephen Sandoval was wanted by El Paso County in Colorado for shooting a man Saturday night in Fountain, Colorado.
He had fled the scene with a 17-year-old teenager who was considered missing and endangered.
Our sister station KKTV in Colorado said the active-duty soldier was armed and dangerous and was arrested early Sunday morning in Borger, just five hours after the Saturday night shooting.
The man was shot multiple times and was considered to be have life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was found unharmed with Sandoval and was not a suspect in the shooting.
He is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, menacing and endangerment and more.
Sandoval was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail and will be extradited to Colorado.
