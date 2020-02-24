Fair for first responder jobs set for Tuesday in Clovis

By Vanessa Garcia | February 24, 2020

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A fair for first responder jobs is set for tomorrow in Clovis, New Mexico.

The First Responders’ Job Fair is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 111 Main St.

Employers from Curry County, state police, Quay County, the GEO Group, Roosevelt Count, U.S. Army, Clovis Fire Department, Clovis Police Department, City of Clovis and the 2020 Census will be at the job fair.

The New Mexico Workforce Connection is hosting the job fair.

