Amber Alert issued for New Mexico toddler last known to be in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy who was taken by his father.
New Mexico State Police said the toddler, Johnny Arias, was last seen Sunday evening around 7:20 p.m. at 9827 Sun Chaser Trail S.W. in Albuquerque.
Johnny was taken by his biological father, 28-year-old Jose Arias.
Johnny is described as being 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.
His father Jose is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having brown hair and black eyes.
Jose was driving a 2011 black KIA Sorento with a New Mexico turquoise centennial plate number of MLC-370.
It is unknown where Jose took the toddler but he is believed to be in danger if not found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677 or 911.
An investigation is underway.
