Amarillo police arrest 2nd person in robbery of Chase Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a second person in the bank robbery of Chase Bank last week.
Police arrested 30-year-old Andrew Montes for the robbery of the Chase Bank on I-40 West that happened on Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 12:38 p.m. when police say 21-year-old Alejandro Chavarria, the other suspect arrested in this case, went into the bank and passed a teller a note demanding money.
He told them he was armed with a gun, but the teller did not see a gun and did not hand over any money.
Officers checked the area and found Chavarria hiding near the bank. They arrested him on federal bank robbery charges.
Montes has also been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.
