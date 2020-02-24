Amarillo pest experts see spike in bed bug cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo pest experts are seeing a spike in bed bug cases.
Bugs Burney, an Amarillo pest control company, says the company’s call volume has doubled this year with bed bug reports.
“We probably get about five, at least five to 10 calls a day on bed bugs," said Owner Bruce Burney. “Real hard to say how you get them and sometimes it’s real hard to pinpoint, but the bottom line is that you just have to be real thorough about how you address them once you figure out you’ve got them.”
Just one bed bug can lay up to 500 eggs in one day and live up to one year from one blood meal.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says bed bugs can be found behind baseboards, in cracks and appliances and are easily transported place to place by people.
They can also hide in seams of mattresses and folds of clothing.
They also say bed bugs are not known to transmit diseases, but severe allergic reactions have been reported.
“Bed bugs get pretty bad. You really got to try to catch them early and you have to really do a lot of prep to get good results,” said Burney.
If you believe you are witnessing a case of bed bugs, you can try to exterminate them on your own, but they are very hard to kill.
It is best to consult with a pest control expert.
