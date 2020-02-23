Weather Outlook: Expect a windy Sunday

By Cameron Venable | February 22, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 7:46 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a mild but cloudy day.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday is looking quite interesting as a nearby storm system rapidly intensifies.

The big story will be the winds. Expect SW winds 20-40 with gusts over 50mph possible.

It looks to be windy either way but if we clear, then we could even see stronger wind gusts.

We may also see a few thunderstorms by late day, and some of which that could be strong.

Sunday night looks partly cloudy & windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Monday looks like our last nice day for awhile before an arctic cold front blows through the area.

We may see a bit of snow with this front but as of right now looks to favor the Northern zones.

Otherwise it looks quite cold with lows in the teens & highs in the 30s through Wednesday.

Wind chill values will be much less.

7 Day Forecast
