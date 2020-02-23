Police seek suspect after 1 man injured in Saturday evening shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in serious condition after a Saturday evening shooting.
Saturday around 11:30 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the Players Club at 2121 I-40 East, on an aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they were told one male victim, age 34, had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital by private transportation.
The victim was being treated when officers arrived and was in serious condition but stable at the time of the report.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the APD Violent Crimes Unit at 806-378-4251 or Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also go online at amapolice.org or download the P3 app to your cell phone. All of these are anonymous.
