1 man dead after single vehicle rollover in Carson County

Carson County (KFDA) - One man is dead after a single vehicle accident on I-40 approximately 10 miles east of Amarillo.
Saturday evening around 10:25 p.m. a Chevy Tahoe driven by James Oquain, 41, of Sulphur, Louisiana was eastbound on I-40.
For an unknown reason the Tahoe veered off the road into the south ditch where it rolled over multiple times.
The driver was not secured by a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Oquain was pronounced deceased by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Jean Hardman.
The accident remains under investigation.
