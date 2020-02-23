Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, the left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed between the temporary westbound Airport Boulevard entrance ramp and 500 feet east of Lakeside Drive for box culvert work. This work will last 7 to 10 days.
On US 87, there will be various lane closures on the inside lanes from Fillmore Street to Mobley Street for installation of median cable barrier.
Watch for patching repair crews in Potter County in the following locations:
On Monday, Feb. 24, on State Loop (SL) 434 at E. Cottonwood Street within the intersection. Cottonwood Street will be closed to thru traffic.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, on SL 434 at E. Cactus Street within the intersection. Cactus Street will be closed to thru traffic.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, on SL 434 at E. Cherry Avenue within the intersection. Cherry Street will be closed to thru traffic.
Watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Hughes Street east to SL 335 for patching and concrete repair in both directions.
Expect multiple lane closures around the downtown interchange on I-40 for concrete bridge deck repairs in both directions.
On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed from FM 2219 to McCormick Road for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide application around guardrails.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.