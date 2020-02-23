Active Sunday

It has been an active day with rain, thunderstorms and even a bit of severe weather out East. Of course it’s been windy with winds gusting over 40mph across much of the area. Now we shift our focus to wrap around moisture mainly in the form of snow especially across the North & NW Panhandle late tonight. Otherwise it will be quite breezy overnight and colder with lows down to the 30s. Monday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect increasing clouds through the day with rain and snow showers by late Monday night mainly across the East Panhandle.