Interesting Sunday

It has been a mild but cloudy day. Tonight looks mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday is looking quite interesting as a nearby storm system rapidly intensifies. The big story will be the winds. Expect SW winds 20-40 with gusts over 50mph possible. It looks to be windy either way but if we clear, then we could even see stronger wind gusts. We may also see a few thunderstorms by late day, and some of which that could be strong. Sunday night looks partly cloudy & windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Monday looks like our last nice day for awhile before an arctic cold front blows through the area. We may see a bit of snow with this front but as of right now looks to favor the Northern zones. Otherwise it looks quite cold with lows in the teens & highs in the 30s through Wednesday. Wind chill values will be much less.