Interesting Sunday

It has been a mild but cloudy day. Tonight looks mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday is looking quite interesting as a nearby storm system rapidly intensifies. The big story will be the winds. Expect SW winds 20-40 with gusts over 50mph possible. It looks to be windy either way but if we clear, then we could even see stronger wind gusts. We may also see a few thunderstorms by late day, and some of which that could be strong. Sunday night looks partly cloudy & windy with lows in the lower 30s.