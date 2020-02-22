Furry friend frenzy: new options for dog daycares, training facilities, pet supply stores

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dog owners now have three new places in Amarillo to either take their dog to get trained, for pet supplies or for daycare.
The newest addition to Amarillo’s business scene is Central Bark which officially opened its doors to the public this week.
“We are a franchise, we are a doggy daycare, we offer sleepovers, retail, grooming, we have a trainer on staff. So basically, it’s a one stop shop for your whole dog care,” said Central Bark Co-Owner Clark Paige.
They are located off of S. Western Street near I-27. Their doggy daycare has an enrichment approach, which combines dog behavior science and industry advice to provide a blend of exercise, group play, training, rest and TLC.
“We really work on enrichment, 101 training, your basic manners, all while they are at their daycare stay,” said Central Bark Co-Owner LaDon Paige.
The trainings are included in the price of the dogs daycare. They also offer special events like golden retriever group parties to birthday parties and many more.
“We have birthday parties, any kind of parties for your dogs. You just need to let us know in advance, and we will help you take care of the party,” said Paige.
A few miles west on 45th Avenue and Bell, next to United Supermarket, you can expect to see Pet Supplies Plus, where you can find pet food for all animals, grooming options for dogs, accessories and more.
Southwest of Amarillo, off of Soncy, a new pet boutique called Amarillo Fetch will be opening on March 2nd.
The Co-Owner, Amanda Hale, says they have over 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor play areas along with a wellness clinic and will be accepting reservations for Spring Break.
They are a dog daycare, boarding studio and bathing facility.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.