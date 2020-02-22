Area high school students traveling abroad without leaving Panhandle region

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school students studying Spanish, French and American Sign Language had the chance to travel to a country that speaks their language without ever steeping foot on a plane.
Local colleges welcomed high school students, implementing what it would be like if you were to travel to a different country.
"They’re asking them the kind of questions that a person would be asked at any boarder. Like ‘what’s your address, what’s your name, where are you from, where are you visiting, how long do you plan to be here’ those type of questions. So once they pass through customs then they have a tour guide and they are allowed to enter into foreign ‘landia’. said Shelia Barton, Spanish instructor at Amarillo College.
Amarillo College and WTAMU set up booths where high school students could learn about the culture of that county and even taste some of it’s food.
“Dual credit students from around the Panhandle have created booths or counties of various Spanish speaking counties, French countries and American Sign Language as well,” said Barton.
Amarillo College says this is the first time the Panhandle has seen an event like this and experienced such a high demand. They even had to turn some students away.
“The students need to get more involved with the other countries and cultures, and that way they can know about food, traditions and they can know about America, and maybe they will think it’s very important to know the language,” said Laura Escudero, Spanish teacher at Bushland ISD.
Originally from Mexico, the Bushland Spanish teacher says learning a foreign language goes far beyond the grammar, it's learning the culture as well.
“I want them to feel in love with the Spanish language, it’s a beautiful language. I want them to be able to say ‘you know what, I do like Spain. I like the food. Now I want to go and travel. I like Mexico City, I want to go there,’ because they’ve been learning about every country and the culture,” said Escudero.
AC plans to have more culture language fairs like this and is already planning ways to reach more students.
