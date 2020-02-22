1 man hospitalized after Friday night shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 100 block of Florida.
Friday evening around 10:45 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Florida on an aggravated assault with deadly weapon call.
Officers found one male victim, age 47, with 4 gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the APD Violent Crimes Unit at 806-378-4251.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also go online at amapolice.org or download the P3 app to your cell phone.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.