Amarillo police investigating after 3 injured in shooting Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people were injured after a shooting at the 1500 block of I-40 West.
On Friday, February 21, at around 5:22pm, APD officers were called about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The suspect ran from the scene.
Police are searching for an Hispanic man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall.
He was wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt and dark pants.
When officers arrived to the scene, the found three victims with gunshot wounds.
Two of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries, and the other victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
This investigation is ongoing, and we will update the story as more details become available.
