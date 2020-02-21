This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From having a firsthand experience with dinosaurs to a beauty sale, here’s what’s going on in the area!
Get ready for a roaring adventure at Jurassic Quest.
The largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show across the nation will be in Amarillo Friday through Sunday.
There will be rides, activities and tons of dinosaurs.
Jurassic Quest will also show it’s newest addition that’s about ancient ocean dwellers.
Times are 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition, located 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or here.
The Beauty Pop-Up Sale is happening this weekend.
The event will have makeup, skin care, hair tools and perfumes for low prices.
Times are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.
Entrance is free and children are also welcome.
Cash and cards are accepted.
Bundle up and look up in the night sky this weekend at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
The park is hosting Starry Night Constellation Talk at the Wolfberry Day Use Area from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event is free, but you must pay the regular park entrance fee to get in.
The park said the winter skies offer some of the best viewing during the night, so dress warm, bring water, a blanket and a chair for the event.
Couple’s can create a single painting together for a date night.
Kudos Art Studio, located at 6050 S.W. 33rd, is hosting the event this Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Each canvas is 16 by 20, and couples only need to purchase one ticket.
An artist will help guide the couple throughout the painting.
Couples are asked to show up 15 minutes early and tickets must be purchased ahead of time.
Call the studio at (806) 654-6173 to reserve a seat.
Tickets are from $50 to $60.
Bands are coming together to put on a show this weekend in Pampa.
The OddFellas will have it’s first show in Pampa for the year.
Chout from Chicago and Drawing Blanks from Fayetteville, Arkansas will also be there.
Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with music starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Jam House, located at 118 and 120 W. Foster.
General admission is $7 and can be purchased at the show.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.