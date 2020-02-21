Suspect in Roosevelt County shooting incident that left 1 dead, 2 wounded won’t face charges

“The prosecution team, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Major Crimes Unit worked diligently pursuing the evidence in this investigation. An argument could be made that the shooter acted in self defense or in defense of others, just as an argument could be made that he did not act in self defense or defense of others,” said District Attorney Andrea Reeb. “After reviewing all the evidence I felt the fair and just thing to do would be to present this matter to the Roosevelt County Grand Jury and let them make a decision in the case. All evidence, both positive and negative, including test results from the State Crime Lab, was presented to the Grand Jury to assist them in their decision. Ultimately the Grand Jury determined that the shooter acted in self defense.”