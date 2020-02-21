Suspect in Roosevelt County shooting incident that left 1 dead, 2 wounded won’t face charges

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and two people wounded in Roosevelt County will not face any charges.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney announced today the Roosevelt County Grand Jury returned a no-bill on the death investigation of Derek Garcia.
The incident happened on July 27 of 2019. The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on reports of a large fight ending with a shooting.
When officials arrived, they found Garcia who had died. Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fight.
The suspect in the shooting, identified as 23-year-old Devin Guidry, voluntarily came to law enforcement, described what happened and said that he had acted in self defense after Garcia came at him with a knife.
“The prosecution team, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Major Crimes Unit worked diligently pursuing the evidence in this investigation. An argument could be made that the shooter acted in self defense or in defense of others, just as an argument could be made that he did not act in self defense or defense of others,” said District Attorney Andrea Reeb. “After reviewing all the evidence I felt the fair and just thing to do would be to present this matter to the Roosevelt County Grand Jury and let them make a decision in the case. All evidence, both positive and negative, including test results from the State Crime Lab, was presented to the Grand Jury to assist them in their decision. Ultimately the Grand Jury determined that the shooter acted in self defense.”
Based on the findings of the Grand Jury, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will close this case.
