Stinnett Police Department announces new Chief of Police

STINETT, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett Police Department has announced today their new Chief of Police coming from the Borger Police Department.
Jason Collier was a police sergeant with the Borger Police Department with 21 years of law enforcement experience.
He is an FBI-LEEDA Trilogy graduate, TCOLE instructor, Master Peace officer and State of Texas Medal of Valor recipient.
He is married, has four children, and he is also an ordained minister.
The Stinnett Police Department announces the change of Police Chief with excitement.
