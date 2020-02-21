Randall and Potter counties hoping for high turnout at weekend early voting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting is underway, and you can cast your vote this weekend.
In both Potter and Randall counties, early voting turnout has been slower than normal so far.
Sample ballots are available for pick up at voting locations to view the races before you cast your vote.
In Randall County, they encourage this because the ballots are lengthy.
You can participate in early voting to beat the long lines.
“Weekend voting, well this is the first time for this election that we voted on the weekends,” said Melynn Huntley, the Potter County elections administrator. “Weekend voting can sometimes be slow, but I think a lot of that has to do with people not being aware of that it’s an option and we do have people who say, ‘Well, gosh, I work 8-5 everyday, it’s going to be really hard for me to get there and vote.’ Weekend voting takes away that problem because they can come vote both Saturday and Sunday this weekend."
Below is a list of early voting locations for Potter and Randall counties:
- Randall County Election Administration Office
- 1604 5th Avenue, Canyon
- Feb. 18-Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24-Feb. 28 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Annex
- 4320 South Western, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Boulevard, Canyon
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 27 - from 8:00 .m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Region 16 Education Service Center
- 5800 Bell Street, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 27 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 East 34th
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 27 - 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Santa Fe Building Ticket Office
- 900 South Polk Street, First Floor, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Casey Carpet One
- 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Main Entrance, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- The Craig Senior Living Center
- 5500 SW 9th Avenue, South Entrance, Foyer, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- United Amigos
- 3300 East I-40, NW Entrance, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan Street, Amarillo
- Feb. 18 - Feb. 21 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 24 - Feb. 28 - from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.