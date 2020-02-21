Randall and Potter counties hoping for high turnout at weekend early voting

“Weekend voting, well this is the first time for this election that we voted on the weekends,” said Melynn Huntley, the Potter County elections administrator. “Weekend voting can sometimes be slow, but I think a lot of that has to do with people not being aware of that it’s an option and we do have people who say, ‘Well, gosh, I work 8-5 everyday, it’s going to be really hard for me to get there and vote.’ Weekend voting takes away that problem because they can come vote both Saturday and Sunday this weekend."