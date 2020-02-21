2 men arrested after SWAT standoff in Wheeler County

Law enforcement agencies are working a SWAT standoff in Wheeler County on I-40. (Source: Viewer Photo KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 4:24 PM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men from Oklahoma City have been arrested following the SWAT standoff that happened on I-40 in Wheeler County Thursday.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-40 near Shamrock.

Roman Dennett, facing charges after SWAT standoff in Wheeler County (Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office)
Christopher Mejia, facing charges after SWAT standoff in Wheeler County (Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office
Officials say one person had been taken from the vehicle and a K-9 was going to check the car when the second person told deputies he was going to shoot himself.

Deputies backed away from the vehicle and worked on negotiating with the man.

At this time, I-40 was shut down in both directions and multiple law enforcement agencies were called in to assist with the situation.

After around four hours, officials were able to negotiate with the man and take him into custody without incident.

Both men, identified as Christopher Mejia and Roman Dennett of Oklahoma City, have been arrested and are facing charges of felon in possession of firearms, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

