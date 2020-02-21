Lubbock man’s tragic death brings miracle gift to brother who needed kidney

“I was very overwhelmed because at the time everything was falling into place,” Joe and David’s sister Diana Sepeda said. “We knew this was the route we needed to go. First, David’s wife, it just popped out of her head to do an organ donation. None of us, being as tired and sad as we were, we didn’t even think of the possibility. She said she was sitting there in peace and quiet and it popped into her head, ‘Let’s try to do the organ donation from David to Joe.’ It was on February 14, exactly one year from Joe being added to the transplant list to the date accepting the donation."