Hoops Madness: Playoffs continue 2-21-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For what seems like the 1,000th time this week, Hoops Madness returns for another edition filled with highlights, major stories, and of course, playoffs for girl’s basketball.
In terms of local games, there were many neutral site matchups from different areas within the Panhandle, featuring big battles between New Deal and Clarendon, Valley and White Deer, Happy and Claude, and Texline and Wheeler.
Outside of the immediate Amarillo area, we find Coach Jeff William’s Amarillo Sandies taking on El Paso Eastlake at Andrews High School, a rematch of last year’s area game.
For updates throughout the night on all of these games, make sure to watch NewsChannel 10′s Live at 5, the News at 6, and tonight’s edition of Hoops Madness on the News at 10.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.