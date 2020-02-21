Hoops Madness: Panhandle Panthers pull off upset over Vega Longhorns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season for girl’s basketball is over and the playoffs are just getting started. However, instead of waiting for the fourth or fifth round to see a huge, must-witness matchup between basketball powerhouses, the Panhandle was given a top-25 battle in just the second round.
At Randall High School, No. 2 Vega and No. 10 Panhandle squared off for a neutral site game filled with 1,500 screaming fans, made up of community members from both teams’ areas. After finishing the season 32-0 and notching a win in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs, Vega seemed to have an advantage over Panhandle, who came into tonight’s game with a 28-5 record.
But as the opening minutes were played, spectators quickly realized that this game would be a blowout as the score sat at 17-6 just one quarter in. Only, the surprise in this game wasn’t the first quarter score, but rather who was winning, as the Panthers quickly jumped out to a huge lead off the first half performance of junior guard Bailey Walterscheid.
Walterscheid started the game 5-5 from beyond the arc, helping to lead the Panthers to what would eventually turn into a 71-38 landslide win.
