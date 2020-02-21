Attempted Chase Bank robbery today ends in arrest of Amarillo man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department officers responded to a call this afternoon about an attempted bank robbery at Chase Bank on I-40 West.
21-year-old Alejandro Chavarria went into the Chase Bank located at 5805 I-40 West around 12:38 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
He told them he was armed with a gun.
The teller did not see Chavarria with a gun, and did not hand over any money.
The suspect left out the back door of the bank, and no injuries were reported after this incident.
APD officers quickly checked around the perimeter and found Chavarria hiding in the area.
He was arrested and booked into Randall County jail for federal bank robbery charges.
This case is still being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of APD.
