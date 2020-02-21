AISD employee on administrative leave after complaints of inappropriate behavior

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has placed one of their employees on an administrative leave after receiving complaints of inappropriate behavior involving the employee.
AISD immediately notified Amarillo Police Department and CPS, and they placed the employee on leave during investigation of this situation.
Because this is an ongoing investigation, AISD will not release the name of the employee or any further information.
According to a news release, AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and they will continue to cooperate with the appropriate agencies as this incident is being investigated.
Details are limited at this time, but we will update as soon as more information becomes available.
