Sod Poodles announce new incentive-based reading program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the launch of their new reading program with Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo.
The mission of the program is to promote literacy and education to Amarillo and Canyon students by providing incentives when they reach certain goals.
“Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo is proud to announce our new partnership with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, who share our mission to help children succeed in life,” said Vibha Patel, owner of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to reach children of all ages and emphasize the importance of learning and reading through sports. By providing a fun goal for our children, reading can be made easy for the whole family and increase reading fluency by just reading 10 minutes a night. We want to encourage our children to see a whole new world through books.”
It is a free program for participating schools and is expected to impact more than 9,000 students in kindergarten through seventh grade.
“The Sod Poodles are committed to making a continued positive impact in our great community,” said Tony Ensor, president and general manager of the Sod Poodles. “We are excited and proud to launch this motivating and fun program heading into our sequel season to promote lifelong reading and education to the future leaders of this community.”
The five-week program will allow students to ‘complete a game’ by reading nine books at their reading level.
Like a baseball game, the program is divided into a nine-inning format.
For every book finished, it is an inning completed, and after the first three innings completed, the child earns incentives from program sponsors including Whataburger, Cinergy, McDonald’s, Sonic and Gatti’s.
All materials will be delivered to the schools by the Sod Poodles for the program to begin March 2 and run through April 3.
For information on how to be a part of next year’s Sod Poodles reading program, you can call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.
