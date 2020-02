We could see a few inches of snow in the north and northwestern parts of the area overnight and into Thursday morning. Along with a light dusting of snow for the central panhandle it will be a very cold start to the day with temps down in the low to mid 20s and wind chill values in the low to mid teens. Winds will stay out of the north at 10 to 20 mph making it feel much colder. Warmer weather moves back in on Friday and the weekend.