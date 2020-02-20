Save a life, help out area schools at Coffee Memorial Blood Center blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can save a life and help out area schools at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center up through March.
Donors can give blood at the center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd. and a receive a t-shirt, a coupon for one free shaved ice from Bahama Bucks and a coupon for a free game at Western Bowl.
Those who participate can also register their donation for one area school of their choosing.
The school with the highest number of donors will receive money.
The following prizes are:
- First place for an elementary school will receive $1,000 plus $1,000 in Dugger Dollars for any Kids Inc. Youth Sport. Second through fourth place will receive $500 in Dugger Dollars.
- First place for a middle school receives $1,500.
- First place for a small high school or private school receives $2,000.
- First place for a medium high school will receive $2,000.
- First place for a large high school will receive $2,000.
- Graduates of 2020 who also donate blood can enter in for a $1,000 scholarship drawing.
You can make an appoint by calling (806) 331-8833 or walk in to make a donation.
The blood drive ends March 31.
